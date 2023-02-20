Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman killed by 10-foot alligator while walking her dog: reports

The woman's body was recovered and a trapper captured the alligator

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An 85-year-old Florida woman was killed Monday when an alligator attacked her as she was walking her dog. 

The woman was walking the pet by a pond at a retirement community in St. Lucie when a 10-foot alligator jumped out and grabbed her, WPBF-TV reported.

A Florida woman, was killed Monday when an alligator attacked her, authorities said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene at Picante Circle at the Spanish Lakes Fairways Community after witnesses called 911, a news report from Fox Tampa said. 

The woman's body was recovered and a nuisance gator trapper was called to capture the alligator. 

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the FWC said in a statement. "Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. 

