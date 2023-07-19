Florida City Walmart shooting leaves 1 person dead, injures another: police

A Florida suspect opened fire in a Florida City Walmart, hitting two people and killing one.

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

WSVN reported that two people were shot: one person was reportedly hit in the foot, while another was injured in the abdomen. A third customer had a panic attack from the incident, requiring medical attention.

The victim who was shot in the abdomen was transported to the hospital via air rescue, but soon passed away. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police cleared all the customers and employees out of the store amid their investigation. WSVN was told that one of the individuals involved in the shooting is believed to be an employee of the Walmart.

Police say that the incident stemmed from an argument.

"There was an altercation amongst two groups, three individuals on each side where these individuals had some type of altercation amongst each other and escalated into a physical altercation where one of them produced a firearm, discharged, striking these two individuals," a Miami-Dade Police Department official explained at a press conference.

One of the suspects was apprehended when police entered the store, but the other four people involved fled.

The victim with non-life-threatening injuries was a customer that got hit by a stray bullet, authorities say. The victim who died was reportedly involved.

The Florida City Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida City Police Department, but has not heard back.