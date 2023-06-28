Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Allen, Texas police officer seen neutralizing mass shooter in dramatic bodycam video: 'Got him down'

The Texas police officer can be heard saying 'I think we got a mass shooter'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Allen, Texas mall shooting: Police release body camera video from officer confronting suspect Video

Allen, Texas mall shooting: Police release body camera video from officer confronting suspect

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. (Credit: Allen Police Department)

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6.

Nine people were killed in the shooting, including the shooter, who left 10 other people injured. During a press conference, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said an officer was nearby on an unrelated call when gunshots began at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m. on May 6.

The officer "engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat," according to officials.

The individuals injured in the shooting ranged from age 5 and 61 years old.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

Allen Texas shooting

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. (Allen Police Department)

Police released body camera video from a responding officer on Wednesday after a grand jury ruled that the use of force was justified under Texas state law.

"I think we got shots fired at the outlet mall," the responding officer says before running across a parking lot towards the direction of the gunshots.

Allen Texas shooting

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. (Allen Police Department)

"Get out of here!" the officer said to people who were still in the area.

ALLEN, TEXAS, MALL SHOOTING SUSPECT MAURICIO GARCIA HAD BRIEF 3-MONTH STINT IN THE US ARMY

Allen Texas shooting

The Allen Police Department in Texas released body camera video from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 6. (Allen Police Department)

"I think we got a mass shooter. I got a mass shooter on foot," the officer says to his radio.

The officer seen in the body camera shot and killed the gunman after locating him at the mall.

A girl is running away from a mall

A girl runs as other shoppers leave with their hands up after police responded to a gunman who shot and killed eight people and wounded at least seven others at Allen Premium Outlets mall north of Dallas, in Allen, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2023 in a still image from video. (REUTERS/Reuters TV)

"I got him down," the officer can be heard saying. "I'm not hearing any gunshots."

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said that the officer ran directly toward the gunfire to save others.

Crime scene outside Texas mall

Police respond to a shooting in the Dallas area's Allen Premium Outlets, which authorities said has left multiple people injured in Allen, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2023 in a still image from video. (ABC Affiliate WFAA via REUTERS)

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Harvey said. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."

Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

