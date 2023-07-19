Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Florida City Walmart shooting kills at least 1, injures 2: police

The Florida City and Miami-Dade police departments are actively investigating the shooting

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Florida suspect gunned down customers in a Florida City Walmart, hitting two people and killing one.

The shooting took place at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

WSVN reported that two people were shot: one person was hit in the foot, while another was injured in the abdomen. A third customer had a panic attack from the incident, requiring medical attention.

Police cleared all of the customers and employees out of the store. WSVN was told that one of the individuals involved in the shooting is believed to be an employee of the Walmart.

Aerials of police cars at Walmart

The Florida City Walmart shooting took place at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. (WSVN)

The Florida City Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida City Police Department, but has not heard back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Aerials of Florida City Walmart parking lot

The Florida City Police Department is actively investigating the Walmart shooting. (WSVN)