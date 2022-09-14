Expand / Collapse search
Florida Chick-fil-A employee saves 'screaming' woman with a baby in would-be carjacking

The Chick-fil-A employee tackled the man who was allegedly attempting to steal a woman's car in the parking lot

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
William Branch was charged with carjacking after he stole car keys from a woman with a baby outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida.

A young Florida Chick-fil-A worker thwarted an attempted carjacking incident by rushing to the aide of a woman and baby by tackling the suspect.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year old William Branch with carjacking with a weapon and battery.

  • William Branch
    Image 1 of 2

    William Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he allegedly grabbed the car keys from a woman with a baby outside a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

  • Police arrest
    Image 2 of 2

    Police arrested William Branch after he allegedly attempted to carjack a woman outside a Florida Chick-fil-A. (Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office )

The victim was helping the infant out of her car at Chick-fil-A when Branch approached her holding a stick and demanded her car keys, police said. Branch then allegedly grabbed the keys from the woman's waistband, opened her car door and got inside.

The employee of the fast food chain intervened when the woman began "screaming," authorities said, and Branch allegedly punched the woman in the face. Police said the employee was not seriously injured from the scuffle.

  • Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
    Image 1 of 2

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office commended the young employee, saying, "A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!" (Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office )

  • Chick-fil-A employee
    Image 2 of 2

    A Chick-fil-A employee ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked. (Okaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office )

Video shot by a witness shows the man tackling and latching onto Branch before taking him to the ground. 

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Branch. They later commended the Chick-fil-A worker for his bravery.

"A major shout-out to this young man for his courage!" police said in a statement.

Social media users commended the unknown employee for his bravery on Okaloosa social media accounts. 

"I hope my sons grow up to be this brave." one said. Another commented, "Just when I thought Chick-fil-A couldn’t be any better!! Like a boss!" 

