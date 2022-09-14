Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles girl dead, another hospitalized, after suspected fentanyl overdose at Hollywood high school

The Los Angeles Unified School District said several students have overdosed on drugs within the past few weeks, the most recent being possibly laced with fentanyl

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old Los Angeles high school student has died and another was hospitalized Tuesday night after they overdosed on pills investigators believe were laced with fentanyl. 

Parents of two 15-year-old girls became worried when their children didn't return home from Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood and they were reported missing, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

One stepfather began searching for his child and came to the school where he found one of the girls collapsed in a courtyard.

One of the girls told the parent she purchased what she believed were Percocet pills from nearby Lexington Park and that her friend was in a school restroom. LAPD officers responded to the school at about 9 p.m., authorities said.

RAPPER SHOT TO DEATH AT LA RESTAURANT TARGETED FOR JEWELRY AFTER GIRLFRIEND TAGGED INSTAGRAM LOCATION: REPORT 

Two students at Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles overdosed on pills Tuesday night, leaving one dead, authorities said. 

Two students at Helen Bernstein High School in Los Angeles overdosed on pills Tuesday night, leaving one dead, authorities said.  (Fox 11)

When officers went inside the bathroom, they found the female friend unresponsive. She was declared dead by responding paramedics. 

The initial victim was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition. 

That same night, LAPD investigators discovered two other people who overdosed on pills that could be connected to the same drug dealer. Both were taken to a hospital. 

One was a 17-year-old boy, according to the news outlet. 

The Los Angeles Unified School District said Wednesday that six students have overdosed on drugs within the past few weeks. 

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho promised to focus on catching the drug dealers responsible for Tuesday's events. 

California teacher saved by Narcan after fentanyl exposure Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're going to put the full weight and muscle of this school system, the full weight of the city's law enforcement community … to know who you are, to know who the people behind you are, and we shall bring justice to the grieving parents," he said during a Wednesday news conference. 

Authorities, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, are investigating the overdoses, Carvalho said. Bernstein High School was open for classes Wednesday, and grief counselors were present, the district said in a statement. 

"As we work together with LAPD to uncover the details of this tragic situation, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both students," the statement said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.