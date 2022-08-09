Make Chick-fil-A menu items at home with these copycat recipes from TikTok

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chick-fil-A fans are figuring out how to make menu item favorites at home – and they're even sharing the recipes on TikTok.

In a video series called "Fast Food at Home," TikTok user @ChefAlexandraa showed her followers how to make a copycat version of Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

The video – which was originally posted in February – shows how to make a marinade and breading mixture for the chicken, and walks viewers through the process of prepping the dish and cooking it in an air fryer.

Fans who prefer regular chicken sandwiches without the kick can turn to @at.home.cook’s copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich recipe, which she posted on TikTok in December.

After marinading the chicken in pickle juice, @at.home.cook shows viewers how she fried her breaded chicken breasts in peanut oil on the stove.

Meanwhile, TikTok user @unboundwelnness posted this quick step-by-step clip in May showing how to make Chick-fil-A-style grilled chicken nuggets and a copycat Chick-fil-A sauce recipe.

Fans of Chick-fil-A’s sweeter side can check out TikTok user @designeatrepeat’s video from June, which shows how to make a copycat Frosted Lemonade at home using ice cream and fresh lemons.

Fans who aren't up for making Chick-fil-A at home can still upgrade their order at the drive-thru with this list of menu hacks from Chick-fil-A.

