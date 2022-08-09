Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Make Chick-fil-A menu items at home with these copycat recipes from TikTok

Follow these step-by-step TikTok videos to make some of Chick-fil-A’s most popular dishes

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Chick-fil-A fans are figuring out how to make menu item favorites at home – and they're even sharing the recipes on TikTok. 

In a video series called "Fast Food at Home," TikTok user @ChefAlexandraa showed her followers how to make a copycat version of Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich. 

The video – which was originally posted in February – shows how to make a marinade and breading mixture for the chicken, and walks viewers through the process of prepping the dish and cooking it in an air fryer. 

CHICK-FIL-A IS AMERICA’S FAVORITE RESTAURANT FOR 8TH YEAR IN A ROW

Fans who prefer regular chicken sandwiches without the kick can turn to @at.home.cook’s copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich recipe, which she posted on TikTok in December. 

After marinading the chicken in pickle juice, @at.home.cook shows viewers how she fried her breaded chicken breasts in peanut oil on the stove.

CHICK-FIL-A BREAKFAST: WHAT TIME DOES IT END?

Meanwhile, TikTok user @unboundwelnness posted this quick step-by-step clip in May showing how to make Chick-fil-A-style grilled chicken nuggets and a copycat Chick-fil-A sauce recipe. 

Fans of Chick-fil-A’s sweeter side can check out TikTok user @designeatrepeat’s video from June, which shows how to make a copycat Frosted Lemonade at home using ice cream and fresh lemons. 

Fans who aren't up for making Chick-fil-A at home can still upgrade their order at the drive-thru with this list of menu hacks from Chick-fil-A

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 