Florida
Published

Florida boy, 3, hits and kills 7-year-old with golf cart: police

The incident was reportedly the second fatal crash involving a golf cart in Southwest Florida in recent months

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old Florida boy was hit and killed by a golf cart being driven by a 3-year-old boy. 

The crash happened Monday around 4 p.m. on a private property in the 1300 block of Orange River Boulevard in Lee County, troopers said. 

florida golf cart crash

The road where the crash involving a golf cart happened in Florida.  (Google Maps)

The young boy was driving north and approached a curve near the private property when he hit the other boy, FHP said. 

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, troopers said. 

The 3-year-old was not hurt in the incident. The crash remains under investigation. 

The area of the crash is about a 25-minute drive northeast of Fort Meyers. 

This was the second fatal crash involving a golf cart in Southwest Florida in some three months, per reporting from The News-Press

