Florida boy, 3, hits and kills 7-year-old with golf cart: police

Florida Highway Patrol said a 7-year-old Florida boy was hit and killed by a golf cart being driven by a 3-year-old boy.

The crash happened Monday around 4 p.m. on a private property in the 1300 block of Orange River Boulevard in Lee County, troopers said.

The young boy was driving north and approached a curve near the private property when he hit the other boy, FHP said.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, troopers said.

The 3-year-old was not hurt in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

The area of the crash is about a 25-minute drive northeast of Fort Meyers.

This was the second fatal crash involving a golf cart in Southwest Florida in some three months, per reporting from The News-Press.