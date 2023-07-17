Expand / Collapse search
Washington
6 dead, 3 injured in Washington car crash

The survivors from the WA collision remain in critical condition

Associated Press
The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law-enforcement officials.

The initial four survivors were in "critical condition" after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.

A two-car collision in Tacoma, Washington, has left six people dead and three others injured.

Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved," he said on Twitter.