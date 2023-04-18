Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida bicyclist, 83, killed after getting struck twice in hit-and-run

83-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Lehigh Acres, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A hit-and-run driver in Florida fled after an 83-year-old bicyclist was struck twice and killed along a roadway on Sunday, according to authorities and a local report.

The octogenarian, who has yet to be publicly identified, was trying to cross a street on his bike around 4:30 p.m. on Lee Boulevard near Fort Myers when a motorcyclist struck the man’s bicycle and pushed him further out into the street, the Miami Herald reported, citing the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to authorities, an SUV driving in the same direction then hit the bicyclist and drove away from the scene. 

The 83-year-old man, from the Lehigh Acres community in Lee County, died at the scene, the report said.

Troopers are looking for a copper-colored Kia Sportage in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lehigh Acres.

Troopers are looking for a copper-colored Kia Sportage in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lehigh Acres. (Florida Highway Patrol)

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver who fled the scene is believed to have been driving a copper-colored Kia Sportage SUV, troopers said.

Authorities are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the FHP.

Meanwhile, troopers were also investigating a separate hit-and-run that killed a 61-year-old man on U.S. Highway 41 in Cape Coral. 

It was unclear when the crash happened, but troopers said they discovered the man's body at 7 a.m. Monday.

Troopers believe the man was walking in the area of the southbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. 

The vehicle was later located, and troopers identified the suspected driver. Charges were pending as the investigation continued.