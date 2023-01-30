Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida baby girl found abandoned an hour after birth

FL baby brought to hospital where she is stable and healthy

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s.

Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff's office.

FLORIDA MAN SEEN ON VIDEO 'PEEKING INTO' WOMAN'S WINDOW, FLEEING INTO SWAMP, POLICE SAY

A baby was found still attached to the placenta in Florida Saturday morning. The K-9 unit searched for the child's mother but didn't find anything.

A baby was found still attached to the placenta in Florida Saturday morning. The K-9 unit searched for the child's mother but didn't find anything. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother, but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.