Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California

Drug agents seized $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia K9 deputy uncovered more than $172,000 worth of fentanyl tablets shipped from California. 

The discovery, made during a routine check at a Gainesville package delivery hub last week, was the first package that has been found containing fentanyl in Hall County, located about 55 miles from Atlanta. 

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force seized the shipment of fentanyl tablets, which was worth approximately $172,500.

The check was conducted Thursday, with the use of an HCSO narcotics detection K9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Friday, and shared a photo of the blue pills packaged in plastic. 

NY DEA LARGEST ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’ BUST TO DATE UNCOVERS CANDY-COLORED PILLS IN LEGO CHILDREN'S TOY BOX 

Georgia drug agents discovered $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub. 

Georgia drug agents discovered $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub.  (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The K9 was taking part in an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub when he alerted on a package from California being shipped to Oakwood, the sheriff’s office said. 

Drug agents found the fentanyl, weighing about 575 grams, in a package concealed inside the original box. The investigation into the identities of the sender and the recipient of the package continues.

This file photo shows a Hall County deputy wearing a K-9 unit vest.

This file photo shows a Hall County deputy wearing a K-9 unit vest. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

HCSO and the HSI Task Force conduct routine checks with the cooperation of delivery businesses in the county in an attempt to intercept illegal and dangerous drugs before they make their way onto the streets of Hall and neighboring counties, the release said. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Agents have located methamphetamine and marijuana during past searches, but this is the first package that has been found containing fentanyl. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 