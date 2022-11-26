Expand / Collapse search
Indiana police officer and his wife adopt infant girl abandoned in 'baby box'

On 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' family shares their joy at their new arrival

By Christine Rousselle | Fox News
Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife Shelby share their heartwarming story of how they adopted their daughter Myah, who was left in a ‘safe haven baby box’ at 1-day-old.

A police officer and his wife in Indiana are celebrating after the finalization of their adoption of daughter Myah months after the tiny baby was abandoned in a Safe Haven Baby Box. 

Earlier this year, Bruce Faltynski and his wife Shelby of Mishawaka, Indiana, were finalizing the adoption of their older daughter, Kaia, 8, when they received a call about a day-old infant who had been recovered from a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The Department of Child Services contacted them "for the potential to interview for the process of [adopting] baby Myah," said Bruce Faltynski on Saturday, Nov. 26, on "Fox & Friends Weekend." 

He said that he and his wife were initially the foster parents of Kaia — and after one year of fostering her, they had additional foster-to-adopt training. 

"Through that training, that's what allowed us to be on a list to be adoptive parents," he said. 

Shelby Faltynski said she had no idea about the Safe Haven Baby Boxes until she received a call asking if she'd consider applying to take in a baby who was left in one of the boxes. The family of four is shown here. 

Myah's adoption was finalized on Nov. 18 — a day also known as National Adoption Day, local Indiana news also reported.

Shelby Faltynski said that she knew "nothing" about Safe Haven Baby Boxes until she and her husband received a call from the Department of Child Services about Myah. 

Indiana's "Safe Haven Law" allows for infants up to 30 days to be anonymously abandoned without any criminal penalties, as long as they do not show signs of abuse, the state's website says. 

There are presently 126 specially designed "Safe Haven Baby Boxes" throughout seven states, with the majority of the boxes in Indiana, the website for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc., notes.

Little Myah's adoption (she's shown far right) was finalized on Nov. 18, a day also known as National Adoption Day. 

"A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn," says the website.

A Baby Box, says the website, "is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital." 

Most "baby boxes" are located at fire departments and hospitals. 

The boxes are monitored electronically and are temperature controlled. 

A door on the interior side of the box allows for medical professional to access the baby and provide medical care. 

Most boxes are located at fire departments and hospitals, the website notes. 

The first Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Woodburn, Indiana, in April 2016. 

Myah was dropped off in a box in Indiana similar to the one shown here.

Since then, no abandoned infants in the state of Indiana have died — which is "proof our work is succeeding in protecting infants and their mothers in crisis," says the site.  

The Faltynskis have nothing but gratitude for the two women who birthed their daughters, they said. 

"We'll forever be grateful for Kaia's mommy and Myah's mommy," said Shelby Faltynski.

"Both girls are so blessed to have two mommies that love them and only want the best for them."

"And so we have nothing but just respect and admiration, and truly, truly a heart of gratitude for Myah's mom for her courageous and brave decision. These girls are both an answer to our prayers," she said.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.