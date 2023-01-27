Florida man seen on video 'peeking into' woman's window, fleeing into swamp, police say

Florida deputies arrested a man who they say was seen on video looking into a woman's window on Thursday night.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released security video showing the man, identified as Steven Johnson, 29, peeking through the window of a home in DeBary, Florida.

When deputies spotted the man while conducting extra patrols in the neighborhood of the home on Thursday night, Johnson attempted to flee the area and lead deputies on a foot chase.

"Stop right now," the deputy can be heard saying through the body camera.

According to officials, Johnson was found with the assistance of a drone hiding in the water of a nearby swampy area.

Deputies said that Johnson lives in the same neighborhood as the victim and admitted to having "uncontrollable urges" to peep in the woman's window.

"That's weird, man," a deputy tells Johnson. "It makes people uneasy. It puts a weird feeling in your gut when you find out someone's looking at you through a window."

He was arrested and initially charged with loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail under a $1,000 bond.

Officials said that deputies responded to the same neighborhood last weekend "when a resident reported her neighbor’s camera caught an unknown male suspect peeping into her window on three occasions."