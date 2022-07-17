5 juvenile inmates captured after escaping Louisiana facility, 1 remains on the run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five juveniles have been recaptured after escaping from a Louisiana youth detention facility early Sunday, while one juvenile remains on the loose, authorities said.

The juveniles escaped around 2:30 a.m. from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a facility that has seen at least 20 other juvenile inmates escape since January, FOX8 New Orleans reported.

The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) told the station that the facility was placed on lockdown following the escape. No information about how the juveniles escaped was immediately available.

Five of the escapees were detained before 9:30 a.m., according to the report. Officials did not detail how or when they were recaptured.

The one escapee still on the run has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as law enforcement continues to track the juvenile down.

The incident is only the latest breach at the troubled facility, where around 20 inmates broke loose last month in what authorities described as an "uprising" that injured one OJJ employee and two juveniles.

State leaders have previously cited staffing issues at the facility as a cause of the breaches.

Residents and Jefferson Parish leaders have since called on Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to shut down the facility.

"But will anything be done?" Jefferson Parish Councilman At-Large Scott Walker asked on Twitter following the latest escape. "The state beefed up security following the last escape. Worked well."

Bridge City is in the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.