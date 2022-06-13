Fire which caused damage to Maine elementary school ignites again on Monday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An elementary school that sustained heavy fire damage, forcing the cancellation of classes, was on fire again on Monday.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the Dike Newell School as firefighters sought to douse the flames.

The first fire raged late Friday and early Saturday and was deemed to be suspicious. A 30-year-old man was arrested and jailed on charges with burglary and arson over the weekend.

MISSOURI DOG SETS HOME ON FIRE AFTER TURNING ON STOVE, VIDEO REVEALS

The school, which serves pre-kindergarten through second grade, was closed Monday because of the first fire.

The school’s principal told the local community that the earlier fire caused "extensive damage," the Times Record reported.

ARIZONA ‘PIPELINE FIRE’ FORCES EVACUATIONS, SUSPECT ARRESTED