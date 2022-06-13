Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Missouri dog sets home on fire after turning on stove, video reveals

Parkville, Missouri, homeowner's security camera caught the incident on video

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Missouri dog sets home on fire Video

Missouri dog sets home on fire

A dog set a home on fire in Parkville, Missouri after turning on a homeowner's stove, according to the Southern Platte Fire Protection District.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri home burst into flames after a dog inside managed to turn on the kitchen’s stove, leading to a grease fire, officials say. 

The incident – which was captured on the homeowner’s security camera – unfolded Friday morning in Parkville, just outside of Kansas City, according to Southern Platte Fire Protection District Division Chief Chris Denney. 

"New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls," Denney said in a statement to Fox News Digital.  

"Please use built in safety’s if available on appliances when not in use and accessible by children and/or animals," he added. 

ARIZONA WOMAN TRYING TO RESCUE DOG HELD ONTO TREE IN CANAL FOR 18 HOURS 

The dog in Parkville, Missouri, ignited a grease fire after turning on a kitchen's stove, fire officials say.

The dog in Parkville, Missouri, ignited a grease fire after turning on a kitchen's stove, fire officials say. (Courtesy of Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

Denney said only two dogs were inside the home when the fire began. 

Video released by the Southern Platte Fire Protection District first shows one of the dogs standing on its hind legs looking over the stove, with its paws on the cook top. The dog then drops back down to the floor. 

The damage to the home's living room and kitchen following the fire.

The damage to the home's living room and kitchen following the fire. (Courtesy of Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

Then the footage shows smoke filling the kitchen before the stove ultimately bursts into flames. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The aftermath of the cook top area of the stove following the fire on Friday in Parkville, Missouri.

The aftermath of the cook top area of the stove following the fire on Friday in Parkville, Missouri. (Courtesy of Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

Denney told Fox News Digital that grease in "a pan from the night prior’s dinner" ignited. 

Both dogs were saved, but images released by fire officials showed extensive damage to the inside of the home. 