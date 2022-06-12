Expand / Collapse search
Fires
Published

Arizona ‘Pipeline Fire’ forces evacuations, suspect arrested

American Red Cross Arizona opened a shelter for evacuees from the fire

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Footage of wildfire currently spreading across Arizona Video

Footage of wildfire currently spreading across Arizona

A wildfire consuming more than 1,000 acres is currently burning across Arizona

A wildfire broke out near Flagstaff, Arizona Sunday morning, growing to more than 1,000 acres and prompting evacuations. 

The "Pipeline Fire" was reported after 10 a.m., some six miles north of Flagstaff. Fire officials were working to contain the fire. 

The Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona. 

The Pipeline Fire in Flagstaff, Arizona.  (@Crazy_Husker)

Photos showed plumes of smoke billowing toward the sky visible from Flagstaff. Officials said wind was sweeping smoke through the Schultz Pass toward Doney Park. 

American Red Cross Arizona said it was opening a shelter at Sinagua Middle School at 3950 E Butler Ave in Flagstaff for evacuees. 

Photo of the American flag flying over an Arizona Wildfire

Photo of the American flag flying over an Arizona Wildfire (Donald Woodard)

Meanwhile, a suspect is in custody in connection to the fire, though the charges remain unclear, Phoenix’s FOX 10 reported

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  