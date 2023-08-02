Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

3-alarm fire breaks out during negotiations with barricaded suspect at Washington apartment

Three officers treated for smoke inhalation after fire at apartment in Bellevue, Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A domestic disturbance in Washington State led to a 3-alarm fire breaking out in an apartment building during negotiations with the barricaded suspect on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers in Bellevue had spent a couple of hours negotiating with the suspect when the fire broke out in the unit of an apartment building in the 1600 block of 156th Avenue, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Cops rushed to extinguish the flames inside the unit, emptying several fire extinguishers, but the fire quickly grew despite their effort, according to the department.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, eventually fled the burning unit and surrendered to police. 

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and negotiated with a barricaded suspect for a couple of hours before the fire broke out. (Bellevue Police Department)

Three officers were treated for smoke inhalation from attempts to put out the fire, police said. No neighbors were reported injured during the incident.

firefighters on roof of building with flames

The flames inside the apartment unit quickly grew into a 3-alarm fire, officials said. (Bellevue Police Department)

The building sustained significant damage, according to police. The American Red Cross said 35 units were impacted by the fire and that it was opening an emergency shelter for displaced residents at the Overlake at Park Presbyterian Church, KOMO-TV reported.

police officer in front of apartment building

Police said the suspect eventually fled the burning building and surrendered to police. (Bellevue Police Department)

While it remained unclear how the fire started, police believe the suspect started the fire to evade arrest.

firefighter spraying water onto building

The apartment building suffered significant damage, impacting dozens of units. (Bellevue Police Department)

The suspect is expected to face charges of assault, domestic violence, and arson, the outlet reported, citing police.