Video captures Michigan boaters diving into water before boat is engulfed in flames

Video shows two boaters leaping into waters off the coast of Michigan, right before the vessel they were traveling in was engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in the West Grand Traverse Bay near Traverse City on July 21, with fellow boaters Nathan and Rino Greenwood urging the two individuals to abandon ship.

"It’s too late, guys. It's too late, get off the boat," Nathan Greenwood is heard telling the men. "It’s gonna blow."

The boaters then jump into the bay as the fire on their boat quickly grows. Video later shows another boat spraying water at the flaming vessel in a bid to contain the flames.

Peninsula Township Fire Chief Fred Gilstorff told WPBN that the boat ultimately sank from the weight of extra water that was brought onboard.

"Make sure life vests are on the boat, so that if you do have to jump in, you have your vest on there," he told the station. "It's a requirement that you have them. Luckily these people jumped in the water and luckily there were people passing by that were able to get them out of the water and get them to safety until we arrived."

The station also reported that the Peninsula Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard had to work to clean up a gas spill linked to the fire and sinking of the boat.

What caused the boat to catch fire remains unclear.

Last week, a woman died and six other people were hospitalized after a boat struck a Chicago breakwall early Friday and capsized in Lake Michigan, authorities said.

Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez told the Chicago Sun-Times that a woman who was about 20 did not survive after the boat capsized around 4 a.m. near Chicago's "Playpen" area, where boaters frequently gather near the shoreline, according to The Associated Press.

The six other boaters, between the ages of 20 and 30, were rescued from the lake and taken to hospitals. Chicago police said the four women and two men were all reported to be in fair condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.