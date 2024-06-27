Fire breaks out at California warehouse, firefighters contain blaze

A fire broke out Wednesday night at a warehouse in Oakland, California, but firefighters managed to contain the fire.

The three-alarm fire was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at Pacific Supply on 1735 24th Street, the Oakland Fire Department said on the social media platform X.

The fire department said 70 firefighters responded to the scene and contained the fire to the main building at the roofing supply company, preventing it from reaching the yard.

Residents were urged to keep their windows closed.

Two hours after the fire was reported, crews continued to work to extinguish the blaze. The fire department said the fire was contained but still not under control.

No injuries were reported.

Crews will remain at the property overnight and into the morning to mitigate hot spots.

It is unclear how the fire started.