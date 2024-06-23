Tanker truck explodes on Texas highway leaving several critically injured

Two people were in critical condition after a tanker truck exploded on a busy highway near Giddings, Texas, on Sunday.

The explosion happened on Sunday afternoon on U.S. 290 east of Giddings – which is nearly an hour east of Austin.

Emergency crews from numerous agencies quickly responded to the scene to not only tend to the fire and rescue those critically injured, but also to provide support and backup.

Paramedics with Lee County EMS responded quickly and loaded two critically injured patients, who were taken to a hospital in Austin, according to a Facebook post from Lee County EMS.

Agencies including the Giddings, Lincoln and South Lee County fire departments, Giddings Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Fayette County EMS responded to the fiery incident.

As a result of the explosion, authorities blocked the highway off and redirected traffic around the scene.