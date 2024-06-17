Two killed after plane crashes into Colorado mobile home park, setting two trailers ablaze

A plane crashed into a mobile home park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, killing two people and setting two trailers on fire, authorities said.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said the aircraft went down in West Acres Trailer Park.

The two people killed were the pilot and a passenger, according to Steamboat Springs police.

Routt County Coroner Mitch Locked on Tuesday identified the crash victims as 67-year-old Dan Dunn and 42-year-old Jessica Pauline Melton, from the Colorado Front Range.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased," police wrote on Facebook.

The city said ten firefighters and off-duty personnel worked to extinguish fire at two homes and several outbuildings, as well as secure the scene for the downed aircraft.

"All first responding agencies are aware of the plane crash. Please do not overwhelm our 911 dispatchers," the Routt County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. "First responders are already at the scene getting in the right resources. We will update the public as soon as we have more information."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that a twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the mobile home park around 4:30 p.m. while approaching Steamboat Springs Airport/Bob Adams Field.

The City of Steamboat Springs said the airplane was believed to be en route from Longmont, Colorado to Ogden, Utah.

Steamboat Springs police established a call line for residents and family members to reach out after the crash. All residents of the mobile park have been accounted for, the city said.

The Community Room at the Combined Law Enforcement Facility has been opened to residents affected by the plane crash in West Acres Mobile Park, police said. The Red Cross and Routt County Crisis Support are also on hand to assist.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Steamboat Springs is located in north central Colorado, about a three-hour drive from Denver.