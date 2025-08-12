Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Female police officer leaps into water, fights career criminal before making arrest, video shows

NYPD says responding officers were 'putting duty before danger' in the arrest of Matthew Swafford in Queens

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Female police officer leaps into water, fights suspected car thief before making arrest Video

Female police officer leaps into water, fights suspected car thief before making arrest

Footage released by NYPD shows officer "putting duty before danger" while making the arrest of a suspected car thief in New York City on Aug. 5, 2025. (Credit: NYPD/TMX).

A dramatic video captured a female New York City police officer leaping into the water and fighting a career criminal before bringing him into custody. 

The NYPD hailed the actions of the brave officer, describing how she and her colleagues made bold moves in the arrest of suspected car thief Matthew Swafford in Queens on Aug. 5. 

Swafford "didn’t count on our dedicated NYPD 101 Precinct officers following him without hesitation, putting duty before danger," the department wrote on X as it released footage showing the female officer removing her gear before jumping into the water and engaging in a hand-to-hand struggle with Swafford. 

The agency told Fox News Digital that the arrest of Swafford unfolded after responding officers "received information from the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol that they had located a black 2025 Honda sedan, which was reported stolen. 

ACCUSED ANTI-ISRAEL ARSONIST TURNS HIMSELF IN FOR ALLEGEDLY TORCHING 10 NYPD VEHICLES AHEAD OF PROTEST: FEDS 

NYPD arrests suspect who jumped into water

A female officer jumped into the water in New York City on Aug. 5, 2025, to arrest a career criminal, the NYPD said. (NYPD)

"A canvass was conducted, and the 29-year-old male driver was located nearby. The male, in an attempt to flee the location, jumped off a dock and into the East Rockaway Inlet," the NYPD said in a statement. 

"Officers pursued the male into the water and successfully affected the arrest. Additional officers arrived on scene along with FDNY EMS and Park's Department Lifeguards and safely brought the male to shore without any further incidents," it added. 

Footage released by authorities began with Swafford jumping into the water. 

"I got a perp that just jumped in the water," one officer is heard saying into his police radio. 

VIOLENT ASSAULT ON OFF-DUTY NYPD ROOKIE UNCOVERS TENSIONS WITH POLICE SAFETY AND FORCE PROTOCOLS

Female officer jumps into water to arrest suspect

The female NYPD officer is seen swimming in the waters off Queens in New York City in pursuit of the suspect -- described by police as a career criminal -- on Aug. 5, 2025. (NYPD)

 The female officer then leapt into the water in pursuit of Swafford. 

The video showed the female officer and Swafford engaging in a struggle, with the NYPD saying "the suspect began fighting with officers when approached." 

He was eventually brought into custody. 

Matthew Swafford arrested in New York City

Matthew Swafford is now facing multiple charges following his arrest on Aug. 5, 2025. (NYPD)

Swafford, described by police as a recidivist, was charged with Grand Larceny Auto, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Obstructing Governmental Administration. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.