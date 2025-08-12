Female police officer leaps into water, fights career criminal before making arrest, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic video captured a female New York City police officer leaping into the water and fighting a career criminal before bringing him into custody.

The NYPD hailed the actions of the brave officer, describing how she and her colleagues made bold moves in the arrest of suspected car thief Matthew Swafford in Queens on Aug. 5.

Swafford "didn’t count on our dedicated NYPD 101 Precinct officers following him without hesitation, putting duty before danger," the department wrote on X as it released footage showing the female officer removing her gear before jumping into the water and engaging in a hand-to-hand struggle with Swafford.

The agency told Fox News Digital that the arrest of Swafford unfolded after responding officers "received information from the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol that they had located a black 2025 Honda sedan, which was reported stolen.

"A canvass was conducted, and the 29-year-old male driver was located nearby. The male, in an attempt to flee the location, jumped off a dock and into the East Rockaway Inlet," the NYPD said in a statement.

"Officers pursued the male into the water and successfully affected the arrest. Additional officers arrived on scene along with FDNY EMS and Park's Department Lifeguards and safely brought the male to shore without any further incidents," it added.

Footage released by authorities began with Swafford jumping into the water.

"I got a perp that just jumped in the water," one officer is heard saying into his police radio.

The female officer then leapt into the water in pursuit of Swafford.

The video showed the female officer and Swafford engaging in a struggle, with the NYPD saying "the suspect began fighting with officers when approached."

He was eventually brought into custody.

