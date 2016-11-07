Feds say Ohio man tried to join Islamic State to wage jihad

Officials arrested an Ohio man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group Monday morning after he was attempting to fly to Libya.

Aaron Daniels was taken into custody at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a months long investigation.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said Daniels wired money to an ISIS group operative back in January.

The FBI told The Columbus Dispatch that Daniels admitted to wiring money to ISIS and that he was planning on heading to Libya in order to join the terror group.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Adrienne Daniels said her son planned to go to the Middle East in hopes of studying Islam, saying Daniels became interested in the religion years ago.

The newspaper also reported that he attended a mosque nearby.

A criminal complaint alleges the 20-year-old Daniels told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling overseas to commit jihad.

Daniels made an initial court appearance in federal court wearing ankle and wrist chains. He was read his rights but wasn't required to enter a plea.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for more from The Columbus Dispatch.

