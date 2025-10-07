Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Feds charge ‘keyboard warriors’ who threatened ICE deportation officer and wife on Instagram

Tennessee and New York men allegedly posted violent threats on Instagram targeting deportation officer and his family

Alexandra Koch
ICE director warns activists placed 'bounties' on agents in Chicago Video

ICE director warns activists placed 'bounties' on agents in Chicago

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Chicago rioters threatening the lives of federal agents cracking down on criminal illegal immigration amid reports that police were ordered to not help the agents.

A federal grand jury in Georgia has charged two out-of-state men with knowingly making threats to injure a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer and his wife.

Frank Andrew Waszut, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee, is accused of posting a video on Instagram that identified and showed photos of an ICE deportation officer who lives and works in the Northern District of Georgia, according to court documents.

Officials said the video allegedly shows Waszut saying: "And he’s an ICE agent. This is him unmasked. … So, go ahead and make him famous. And if you see this [expletive] out in public give him the cell block one treatment. You know, catch him when he’s alone."

"Cell block one treatment" appears to refer to subjecting someone to physical violence, according to officials.

THREE WOMEN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY LIVESTREAMING CHASE OF ICE AGENT TO HIS HOME AND POSTING ADDRESS ONLINE

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant advocates on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, decried a series of arrests that federal deportation agents said aimed to round up criminals in Southern California but they believe mark a shift in enforcement under the Trump administration. (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Fearing violence against themselves and their families, photos of ICE raids are usually taken from the back to conceal federal agents' identities. (Associated Press)

Waszut is in Texas law enforcement custody, where he is charged with making separate terroristic threats against Republican lawmakers.

The other suspect, Anthony Patrick Noto, 63, of Ronkonkoma, New York, allegedly posted a comment on Instagram under the picture of the officer’s wife, saying: "Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There’s a pretty good target right there!" according to court documents.

"A-R" refers to a semiautomatic rifle, officials said.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ARREST OHIO MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO MURDER ICE AGENTS

Protesters confront ICE agents during California immigration raid

Residents surround federal and Border Patrol agents who plan their escape after an immigrant raid on Atlantic Blvd. in Bell, Califonia on June 19, 2025.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Noto was taken into federal custody and arraigned on the indictment. Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 23.

"Federal agents deserve to perform their duties free of harassment from keyboard warriors and other agitators," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg wrote in a statement. "Threatening law enforcement officers and their families is not only illegal—it’s disgusting. My office will ensure that anyone who threatens a federal agent in North Georgia, or who hides behind a computer screen to intimidate that agent’s immediate family, is found, arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable."

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

ice agents

Border Patrol agents have been wearing masks or neck coverings to conceal their identity while performing patrols or conducting raids. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, added threats against law enforcement threaten the integrity of the justice system.

"Threats of violence against law enforcement officers and their families are not only reprehensible, but also a direct attack on the safety and integrity of our justice system," Brown wrote. "These charges serve as a clear reminder that threats of this nature will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
