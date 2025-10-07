Feds charge ‘keyboard warriors’ who threatened ICE deportation officer and wife on Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal grand jury in Georgia has charged two out-of-state men with knowingly making threats to injure a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer and his wife.

Frank Andrew Waszut, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee, is accused of posting a video on Instagram that identified and showed photos of an ICE deportation officer who lives and works in the Northern District of Georgia, according to court documents.

Officials said the video allegedly shows Waszut saying: "And he’s an ICE agent. This is him unmasked. … So, go ahead and make him famous. And if you see this [expletive] out in public give him the cell block one treatment. You know, catch him when he’s alone."

"Cell block one treatment" appears to refer to subjecting someone to physical violence, according to officials.

THREE WOMEN INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY LIVESTREAMING CHASE OF ICE AGENT TO HIS HOME AND POSTING ADDRESS ONLINE

Waszut is in Texas law enforcement custody, where he is charged with making separate terroristic threats against Republican lawmakers.

The other suspect, Anthony Patrick Noto, 63, of Ronkonkoma, New York, allegedly posted a comment on Instagram under the picture of the officer’s wife, saying: "Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There’s a pretty good target right there!" according to court documents.

"A-R" refers to a semiautomatic rifle, officials said.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ARREST OHIO MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO MURDER ICE AGENTS

Noto was taken into federal custody and arraigned on the indictment. Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 23.

"Federal agents deserve to perform their duties free of harassment from keyboard warriors and other agitators," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg wrote in a statement. "Threatening law enforcement officers and their families is not only illegal—it’s disgusting. My office will ensure that anyone who threatens a federal agent in North Georgia, or who hides behind a computer screen to intimidate that agent’s immediate family, is found, arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable."

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, added threats against law enforcement threaten the integrity of the justice system.

"Threats of violence against law enforcement officers and their families are not only reprehensible, but also a direct attack on the safety and integrity of our justice system," Brown wrote. "These charges serve as a clear reminder that threats of this nature will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.