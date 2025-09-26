Expand / Collapse search
California

Three women indicted for allegedly livestreaming chase of ICE agent to his home and posting address online

Prosecutors allege women trailed agent from Los Angeles workplace and posted his personal information online

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Apps tracking ICE agents are putting lives at risk and interfering with law enforcement, US attorney says Video

Apps tracking ICE agents are putting lives at risk and interfering with law enforcement, US attorney says

Nancy Larson, the acting U.S. Attorney for Northern Texas, says new video showing ICE agents protecting detainees proves ‘lie’ about agency is wrong on ‘America Reports.’

A federal grand jury has indicted three women for allegedly following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent from his workplace, livestreaming the pursuit on social media and then posting his home address online.

The indictment charges the trio — Cynthia Raygoza, 37, of Riverside, California; Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Colorado; and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, of Panorama City, California — with one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing the personal information of a federal agent, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

"Our brave federal agents put their lives on the line every day to keep our nation safe," Acting U.S. Attorney in California Bill Essayli said in a statement. "The conduct of these defendants is deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."

CA PROSECUTOR SLAMS MASK LAW AFTER DOXXING ARREST AS ICE RAID ARCHITECT WARNS COPYCATS

ICE agents in Chicago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk down a street during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Chicago Jan. 26. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On August 28, the women allegedly followed the ICE agent from the Civic Center in downtown Los Angeles to his house, livestreaming the chase live on Instagram accounts identified as "ice_out_of_la," "defendmesoamericanculture," and "corn_maiden_design," according to the indictment.

ANTI-ICE ATTACKERS REVEALED TO HAVE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF RADICAL PROTEST ACTIVITIES

Prosecutors allege the defendants gave directions as they followed the agent and urged viewers to share the feed. Once outside his home, they shouted to neighbors that their "neighbor is ICE," "la migra lives here" and "ICE lives on your street, and you should know," as noted in the indictment.

Bill Essayli

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli speaks during a news conference at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles June 12, 2025.  (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

The three women then allegedly posted the agent’s address online with the message, "Come on down."

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Brown and Samane were arrested. Brown, who also faces separate charges of assaulting a federal officer, remains in custody without bond, while Samane was released on $5,000 bond. Their arraignments are slated for Sept. 30 and Oct. 9, respectively.

Raygoza remains at large, according to the indictment.

ICE HQ

A federal grand jury indicted three women for allegedly following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from his workplace, livestreaming the pursuit on social media and posting his home address online. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If convicted, each woman faces up to five years in federal prison per count.

The announcement comes as one ICE detainee was killed and two others were injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on an agency facility in Dallas. In July, the Department of Homeland Security said attacks on ICE agents had skyrocketed by 830% since January.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
