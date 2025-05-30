Federal judge stands by block on Naples, Florida restrictions on 'PrideFest' drag show

Amid legal wranglings over a pro-LGBT organization that wants to host an outdoor drag show open to all ages in Naples, Florida, next week, a Clinton-nominated federal judge denied an emergency motion to stay a preliminary injunction pending appeal.

Earlier this month, Judge John Steele of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida issued a preliminary injunction to block the city from prohibiting the drag performance from being held outdoors at Cambier Park and to prohibit the imposition of an age requirement for attendance.

Then this week, Steele slapped down a bid to stay his preliminary injunction.

The Naples PrideFest, which is free for children under 12, is scheduled to take place on June 7 and include a drag performance, Naples Pride notes on its website.

According to a legal challenge lodged last month by Naples Pride, the city council voted 5-2 to issue a permit for the event, "but only on the conditions that (1) the drag performance take place indoors at the Norris Center; and (2) no one under 18 be admitted to the drag performance, even if accompanied by an adult parent or guardian."

The organization objected to those limitations and to the size of the security fee it said the Naples Police Department indicated the organization would need to pay to hold the drag performance.

"During the 2025 permit application process, the Naples Police Department initially told Naples Pride that it would have to pay $30,697.50 in security fees alone—on top of other permit fees—to hold the performance indoors, and $44,160.00 in security fees to hold it outdoors," the complaint noted.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the city of Naples noted, "On May 27th, U.S. District Court Judge Steele denied the City’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending appeal."

"While this outcome was anticipated, the City’s legal team is reviewing the order and determining next steps with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The City remains confident it has both the legal responsibility and the authority to attach reasonable restrictions on special event permits to ensure public safety. Beyond this, and as a matter of policy, the City does not comment in detail on legal strategy for active litigation."

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fl., issued a post on X in which he declared, "You have to be an adult to enter a strip club, but Clinton-appointed Judge John Steele wants sexually-explicit drag shows to take place next to a popular children’s playground in Naples. This ruling is atrocious & the City of Naples should appeal this case to the Supreme Court."

But Naples Pride hailed the judge's decision.

"Drag performances are a protected form of expression — period," Naples Pride spokesperson Callhan Soldavini noted in a statement the organization provided to Fox News Digital. "The district court's decision is thoughtful, well-reasoned, and firmly rooted in longstanding constitutional principles. Naples Pride will continue to stand for free speech and the rule of law, which safeguards the rights of all people."