Federal authorities nab alleged leader of sex and drug trafficking ring after nearly three-year manhunt

The alleged leader of a sex and drug ring was arrested in the Detroit area after a nearly three-year manhunt, federal authorities said Thursday.

Darrick Bell, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday at an Econo Lodge in Monroe, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement statement said. Prosecutors allege Bell was behind a sex trafficking and drug ring operation out of the Victory Inn in Detroit.

Authorities raided the now-demolished motel in January 2017, but Bell got away. The raid was comprised of nearly 200 law enforcement personnel and was one of the largest human trafficking busts in the city's history, Fox News affiliate WJBK-TV reported.

Bell, who also went by the names "Tone" and "Ghost," is accused of dealing drugs, pimping women, keeping them high on heroin and forcing them to sell sex. The operation was manned by lookouts and armed enforcers, ICE said.

Along with five other defendants, Bell was charged in a nine-count indictment with human and drug trafficking, extortion collection, conspiracy and money laundering.

On Wednesday, he was found with what prosecutors suspect is cocaine and $12,000 in cash in his motel room.

A female was also arrested. She faces drug charges. It was unclear Thursday what charges Bell will face as a result of Wednesday's raid.