FBI sees fewer active shooter incidents, but 'casualties' on the rise

The FBI tracked fewer active shooter incidents in 2022 than last year, but casualties hit their highest point in the past five years, according to newly-released data.

The FBI's annual active shooter report found that there were 50 shootings that qualified as an "active shooter" incident in 2022, down from 61 incidents in 2021. Meanwhile, those 50 shootings caused 313 casualties, up from 243 the previous year and higher than any of the past five years.

The FBI has been tracking active shooter incidents on an annual basis since 2013, and it has retroactively compiled records going back to 2000.

By state, Texas had the highest number of incidents at six, doubling the runners-up. Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York tied for second with three incidents each, according to the FBI.

SHOOTING IN LOUISVILLE LEAVES AT LEAST TWO DEAD, POLICE SAY

The FBI data shows that shootings took place on every day of the week, but were most common on Sundays, with 12 incidents in 2022.

Of the 50 active shooter events, just 13 met the federal definition for a "mass killing incident." And of the shooters themselves, 47 were male, one was female, one was identified as nonbinary and the last was unidentified.

TWO INJURED IN SHOOTING AT LINCOLN UNIVERSITY IN PENNSYLVANIA

The FBI apprehended 29 of the shooters, but law enforcement killed seven; armed citizens killed 2, and nine shooters committed suicide. Three of the shooters remain at large.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In more than half of the incidents, 52%, the shooter had no known connection to the site of their attack nor any of their victims.