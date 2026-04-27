Cole Allen charged in Trump assassination attempt in first court appearance after WHCA Dinner shooting

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The suspect accused in the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting made an initial appearance in federal court Monday, marking the first time the alleged would-be assassin heard the charges filed against him by prosecutors.

Cole Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, is accused of storming the Washington Hilton while armed with multiple weapons, and attempting to penetrate the ballroom in which President Donald Trump sat amongst Cabinet officials and hundreds of journalists Saturday night.

Allen appeared in federal court Monday wearing a blue prison jumpsuit to face charges of attempting to assassinate the President of the United States, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and transporting a firearm across state lines, according to the Department of Justice.

He has not yet entered a plea and will remain in custody.

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Monday’s court appearance is separate from Cole’s arraignment, with the judge scheduling a detention hearing for April 30 and a preliminary hearing for May 11.

"Cole Allen's journey of accountability in the criminal justice system starts today," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a press conference Monday afternoon, adding, "There will be additional charges as this investigation continues to unfold."

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"But make no mistake, this was an attempted assassination of the President of the United States, with the defendant making clear what his intent was," Pirro continued. "And that intent was to bring down as many of the high ranking Cabinet officials as he could. This is the kind of situation that we cannot tolerate."



Allen is accused of traveling by train from California to Washington, D.C., while making one stop in Chicago, and checking into the hotel just one day before the planned event.

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Shortly before the alleged shooting, authorities said Allen sent a written manifesto to members of his family, outlining his intent to target Trump and other Cabinet officials.

Within 30 minutes of the gala starting, Allen allegedly stormed the hotel lobby, equipped with a shotgun, handgun and knives, and breached security barricades that had been erected just one floor above the VIP-filled International Ballroom.

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One Secret Service agent was struck by gunfire in a ballistic vest, and Allen was subsequently tackled by officers and taken into custody.

Allen was not injured, but was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. The Secret Service agent was also taken to receive medical treatment and is recovering.

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The chaos was heard from inside the packed ballroom, with the 2,300 attendees taking cover under their tables as Trump and Vice President JD Vance were whisked away by security.

Approximately one hour later, Trump announced that law enforcement had asked attendees to evacuate the building, which was consistent with protocol, adding the event would be rescheduled within 30 days.

After the shooting, Allen’s brother contacted the New London Police Department in Connecticut to report receiving his brother’s alleged manifesto.

The police said in a statement they were contacted at 10:49 p.m. by someone who wanted to share information related to it, and the department said it then immediately alerted federal law enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

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The severity of the charges came as a surprise to Jamil N. Jaffer, who served in the front office of the National Security Division of the Justice Department during the Bush Administration.

"The charges brought today against Cole Tomas Allen are more significant and far-reaching than originally expected, with Allen being charged with the attempted assassination of the President," Jaffer told Fox News Digital.

Jaffer noted that none of the charges pointed to Allen's gunfire allegedly striking a Secret Service agent in their ballistic vest.

"These charges also notably don’t mention the shooting of the Secret Service agent whose life may have been saved by his cellphone and a bulletproof vest, a charge which Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had previously indicated might be coming," Jaffer added.

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Allen faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the attempted assassination charge, with the two firearms charges carrying a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.

"Let this be a message to anyone who thinks that Washington, D.C., is the place to act out political violence," Pirro told reporters Monday. "And if you are willing to do so with a firearm and cross state lines, we will find you. We will track your steps from the inception of your plan, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen’s defense team and federal prosecutors for comment.