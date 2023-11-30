Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

FBI releases photos of suspects wanted in agent vehicle carjacking

Carjackings have skyrocketed in DC over the past year

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
The FBI has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the carjacking of an agent in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. 

The FBI’s Washington Field Office and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Carjacking Task Force are seeking information about the carjacking that took place around 3:45 p.m. in the 100 block of 12th St. NE.

FBI carjacking

The suspects wanted in the carjacking of an FBI agent on Wednesday.  (FBI)

The FBI said two unknown suspects carjacked one of its agents at gunpoint while the agent was exiting an FBI vehicle. The suspects fled the vehicle, which was recovered around 20 minutes after it was stolen.

The FBI said the agent was not injured in the carjacking. It was unclear if anything was stolen. 

The bureau is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who carjacked the FBI agent. 

Carjackings have skyrocketed in D.C., according to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department. A carjacking crime statistics web page from MPD shows 911 carjackings this year, 77% of which involved firearms. 

Police reported 429 carjackings over the same period in 2022. The majority (65%) of carjacking arrests involve juveniles, with 15 being the most common age for offenders. 

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

