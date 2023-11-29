FBI agent carjacked in Washington, DC: Police

An FBI agent was carjacked in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital that a federal agent was carjacked by two suspects at around 3:45 p.m. at the 100 block of 12th St NE.

The spokesperson said the car was recovered at the 1000 block of 15th St NE at around 4:10 p.m.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to Fox News Digital that an employee at the agency was carjacked.

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident.

The FBI spokesperson couldn't confirm if anything was stolen from the car.