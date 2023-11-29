Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

FBI agent carjacked in Washington, DC: Police

Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department recovered the FBI agent's car

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
An FBI agent was carjacked in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital that a federal agent was carjacked by two suspects at around 3:45 p.m. at the 100 block of 12th St NE.

The spokesperson said the car was recovered at the 1000 block of 15th St NE at around 4:10 p.m.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to Fox News Digital that an employee at the agency was carjacked.

Washington, DC police at a crime scene

Washington, D.C. police seen at the scene of a carjacking. (FOX 5)

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident.

DC police cars at a crime scene

Washington, D.C. police at the scene of a carjacking. (FOX 5)

The FBI spokesperson couldn't confirm if anything was stolen from the car.

