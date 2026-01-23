Expand / Collapse search
Anti-ICE Minnesota agitator arrested days after daring Bondi to do so

William Kelly arrested after harassing churchgoers on camera, daring Attorney General Pam Bondi to 'come and get me'

Agitator yells at churchgoers, disrupting service in Minnesota Video

Agitator yells at churchgoers, disrupting service in Minnesota

An anti-ICE agitator berated churchgoers at the Cities Church in Minnesota on Sunday. (Credit: DawokeFarmer2/Facebook)

William Kelly, one of the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agitators who disrupted a service at Cities Church in Saint Paul, Minn., on Sunday, has been arrested.

"A THIRD subject has now been arrested connected to targeting Cities Church in Minneapolis Sunday. William Kelly is now in custody," FBI Director Kash Patel declared in a Thursday post on X.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted in a post, "William Kelly is being charged with conspiracy to deprive rights, a federal crime, for his involvement in the St. Paul church riots." 

VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ICE AGITATOR BERATING CHRISTIANS IN MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE

DHS law enforcement with William Kelly.

Federal law enforcement with anti-ICE agitator William Kelly. (X/@Sec_Noem)

"William Kelly is now in custody," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi noted in a Thursday post on X. 

"Our nation was settled and founded by people fleeing religious persecution. Religious freedom is the bedrock of this country. We will protect our pastors. We will protect our churches. We will protect Americans of faith," she noted in the post.

Kelly had said days earlier in a video, "Come and get me Pam Bondi, you f---in' traitorous b----."

ANTI-ICE PROTESTER WILLIAM KELLY DARES PAM BONDI TO ARREST HIM AFTER MINNESOTA CHURCH DISRUPTION

New footage of anti-ICE agitators disrupting church service call building 'house of the devil' Video

In posts that feature the profanity-laced video, Kelly, who apparently goes by "dawokefarmer2" on social media, wrote, "And for the record they invited us into their church and the police never asked us to leave."

Williams has shared video of himself berating people at the church.

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR WHO STORMED MINNESOTA CHURCH SERVICE ALSO HARASSED CONGREGANTS AT PETE HEGSETH'S CHURCH

Anti-ICE agitators storm into Minneapolis church, shout down parishioners Video

He asserts that "all these pretend Christians, all these comfortable White people… are living lavish, comfortable lives, while children are dragged into concentration camps."

"You're sinners. You're pretending to be Christians. But we know you live an easy life, don't you? A very easy life while people are starving," he said. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

