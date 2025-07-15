Expand / Collapse search
Texas

FBI captures former Marine Corps reservist accused of shooting at ICE officers at Texas detention center

FBI praised partners after apprehending man who allegedly fired AR-15s at officers on July 4

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
U.S. Attorney for Alvarado, Texas Nancy Larson joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the manhunt for Benjamin Song, a former Marine charged with the attempted murder of an ICE officer. 

Federal authorities arrested a military veteran on Tuesday afternoon, who was wanted in connection with an attack on an ICE detention facility in Texas and remained on the run for nearly 11 days after the attack.

The FBI Dallas Field Office said it apprehended 32-year-old Benjamin Song on Tuesday afternoon in Dallas.

Song allegedly joined a group of 10 to 12 others in an organized attack on officers at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Ten assailants were apprehended at the time, though Song managed to evade capture, according to authorities.

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center," FBI Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said. "We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song. 

"His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack," Rothrock continued. "We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses."

The FBI previously said it was offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction.

Benjamin Song, alleged Texas ICE attacker, poses for a mugshot

Benjamin Song was wanted for his alleged involvement in the targeted attack against ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas on July 4, 2025.  (FBI)

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, is accused of firing two AR-15-style rifles at two correctional officers and one Alvarado police officer, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital last week.

The Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck by a suspect in the woods, according to the complaint. Another assailant fired dozens of rounds at unarmed correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility.

Song faces three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

