Suspect wanted in anti-ICE Texas ambush previously sued in past protest incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More details are being learned about another suspect in the anti-ICE Texas attack that took place on Independence Day, including his alleged involvement in an Antifa protest that resulted in assault charges in 2023, as a manhunt continues in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for Benjamin Song, 32, for his alleged role in the Alvarado, Texas, attack targeting ICE agents, which left a local police officer shot in the neck and cars vandalized. The police officer is expected to recover. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

There were ten suspects already facing federal charges for the attempted murder of federal officers and for "discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence." Song is now facing the same charges.

Song is a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, and the FBI warns that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

MAN BUSTED WITH ANTI-GOVERNMENT, ANTI-TRUMP DOCUMENTS AFTER TEXAS ICE AMBUSH SUSPECT PHONE CALL, FEDS SAY

Song was mentioned as an alleged member of an Antifa group in a 2023 lawsuit after three people protesting a drag queen brunch near Fort Worth, Texas, were assaulted by the members, according to the Post Millennial.

According to KERA News, Song was part of the Elm Fork Brown Gun Club that was both counter-protesting and doing security at the event, with the outlet reporting that they wore face coverings.

The group made headlines at the time for its Fort Worth counter-protest, including Rolling Stone, as those protesting were part of a Christian nationalist group.

His father is Tailim Song, a Dallas-based business attorney, and his mother is Hope Song, the program director of an Arlington, Texas, martial arts studio, according to online records reviewed by Fox News Digital. The father is involved in various local community groups, including the Dallas Asian American Cultural Center.

FBI SEEKING MILITARY VET SUSPECTED IN ICE AMBUSH AT TEXAS DETENTION FACILITY

A twelfth suspect, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, is also facing conspiracy to tamper evidence charges. He is reportedly the husband of one of the alleged attackers. He was granted a green card under the Biden administration and is a prior recipient of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Some of the suspects charged in the Independence Day incident met in an online chat group on Signal, and court records show it could have been worse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

A July 7 criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas alleges that assailants shot 20 to 30 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle before it jammed, causing it to malfunction, on Independence Day.

Investigators continued on Tuesday to look into how the suspects were linked, including through a possible Signal group chat.

ICE AGENTS TARGETED IN 2 AMBUSH ATTACKS IN RECENT DAYS

Court records revealed extensive planning as well as anti-government literature obtained in an apartment tied to a suspect, including literature entitled "Organising for Attack! Insurrectionary Anarchy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another suspect allegedly had flyers in his backpack with "Fight ICE terror with class war!" and "Free all political prisoners." Cars in the parking lot were spray-painted with "Ice pig" and "traitor."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI as well as Song's parents.

Fox News' Brooke Taylor and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Fox News' William La Jeunesse and Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.