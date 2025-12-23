FBI violent crime arrests double in Trump's first year compared to Biden record: 'Massive strides'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI revealed Tuesday that total arrests for violent crimes have skyrocketed under the Trump administration compared with the same period under Biden.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, annual arrests remained steady under former President Joe Biden but quickly doubled in Trump’s first year in office.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the staggering increase was directly driven by local bureaus receiving more resources to make America safer.

"This is a direct result of the FBI prioritizing taking down violent crime and reorienting the Bureau to the focus off of Washington DC and give field personnel more tools they need to be successful in states and localities across the country," Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"In just one year we have essentially doubled our number of violent crime arrests and made massive strides in helping make America safer than ever before."

Authorities noted that the reported arrests — which encompasses gang activity, transnational organized crime and child human trafficking — were tracked across 17 key field offices.

Total arrests jumped to nearly 14,000 from Jan. 20 to Dec. 22, compared with roughly 6,000 to 7,000 annually over the previous four years, according to the statistics.

Documents show arrests have skyrocketed across its key FBI bureaus. Buffalo led the nation with a staggering 400% jump, soaring from 125 to 642. Jackson’s arrests more than tripled, rising 264.5% from 248 to 904. New York, which recorded the highest volume of arrests, saw a 175.2% increase, climbing from 621 to 1,709. Nashville’s arrests surged 160% to 871, and Detroit saw a 150.8% rise, from 305 to 765.

Outside of the top five offices, nearly every other bureau also saw increases including New Orleans, Miami, Houston and Dallas. The only decrease was in Seattle, where arrests fell by 7.5% from 320.

The FBI also noted that total arrests, excluding crimes against children, more than doubled from 5,778 to 12,901.