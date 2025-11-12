DHS: Chicago crime drops sharply after federal operation targeting criminal illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A heavily criticized months-long federal law enforcement operation in Chicago has caused a decrease in crime and resulted in the removal of criminal illegal immigrants, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

Since the Operation Midway Blitz in September, many crimes have dropped, including a 15% drop in murders, murders, a 41% drop in robberies, and a 48% decrease in carjackings. In addition, transit crime was down 20% and shootings dropped by 35%, its lowest levels in four years, DHS said.

"For decades, sanctuary policies exasperated the crime crisis in Chicago. Now thanks to our brave DHS law enforcement, Chicago is experiencing a historic drop in violent crime," said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"It’s common sense—when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country—crime rates plummet," she added.

The operation has been heavily criticized by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Pritzker has characterized the law enforcement presence in the city as targeting people of color, as well as American citizens, instead of going after the "worst of the worst."

"They need to get out of Chicago if they're not going to focus on the worst of the worst," the governor said during an October appearance on CNN. "They need to get the heck out."

Some of the illegal immigrants targeted include a Latin Kings gang member with convictions for burglary, two DUIs, as well as other crimes. Another illegal immigrant from Mexico was previously convicted of sexual assault and burglary.

Others have convictions for murder, weapons possession, robbery, battery on a peace officer and negligent manslaughter homicide vehicle, authorities said.

Johnson, the Chicago mayor, recently criticized Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino for the immigration raids in his city, saying the law enforcement official's behavior "provokes terror on people."

"I’ve seen a lot of bad behavior from human beings over the course of my study of just history," Johnson told reporters. "Even when he (Bovino) was on his way into federal court, he paraded down the street and saluted individuals," he added, furrowing his brow.

"And then [DHS goes] on social media and put hip-hop music to their terror in Black and Brown communities. That's not even a dog whistle anymore. That's some real racist jacked-up stuff that he is engaged in."

