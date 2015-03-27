FBI Arrests 12 in New York in Massive Health Care Fraud Ring

FBI agents in New York City arrested a dozen people early Wednesday in a move against a massive health care fraud ring, officials said.

The ring's members include several doctors, who allegedly worked together with people posing as patients to defraud Medicare of more than $95 million, officials said.

Investigators from the US Department of Health and Human Services teamed up with FBI agents to uncover the scheme, which involved ring members submitting phony health care claims to Medicare and their later reimbursement with tax-dollars for non-existent ailments, officials said.

FBI officials confirmed the arrests, with many centering on Brooklyn.

