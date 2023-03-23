Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

FBI agents open fire in 'multiday' hostage rescue operation; 1 dead

FBI says 1 person was killed in the shootout, but agents and hostages are safe

By Anders Hagstrom , David Spunt , Jake Gibson | Fox News
A multiday FBI operation aimed at rescuing a group of hostages in Houston culminated in a shootout between agents and at least one alleged culprit who was killed in the exchange.

The FBI offered few details about the incident, excluding the number of agents, hostages and suspects involved. It said it conducted the operation to assist the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

"At this point in time, all the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased," the FBI's Houston office wrote in a statement. "In the interest of protecting the investigation's integrity, we cannot provide any further details at this time."

The bureau added that its Shooting Incident Review Team will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting to determine whether it was justified.

FBI agents conducted a multiday hostage rescue operation in Houston on Thursday.

FBI agents conducted a multiday hostage rescue operation in Houston on Thursday. (Getty Images)

"There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area," the FBI said, saying its evidence response team would be operating at the site throughout the day.

 Law enforcement will not be holding any media events offering further details about the incident, the Houston office said.

The incident comes just days after a Texas man shot and killed two intruders after they broke into his apartment on Saturday and fired shots at him.

Upon arrival, officers saw two male suspects suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One suspect was inside the apartment, the other was outside near the same residence, police said. While paramedics responded, both suspects died at the scene.

A Garland, Texas, apartment where two armed intruders tried to force their way in.

A Garland, Texas, apartment where two armed intruders tried to force their way in. (KDFW)

 Detectives were still unsure about the details of the shooting as of Tuesday.

"Not really sure why that happened, or why they were there, or if there is any association with one another," Garland Police Officer Matt Pesta told FOX 4. "We also don’t know how the two deceased know each other at this point."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

