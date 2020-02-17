Faye Swetlik's funeral expenses will be covered, SC funeral home announces

A South Carolina funeral home has offered to cover the funeral expenses of a 6-year-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area near her home last week.

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington told Fox 46 that Faye’s family will not have to pay for her funeral.

The 6-year-old was last seen on Feb. 10 after she got off a school bus in Cayce – a suburb of the state’s capital city. Faye’s mother said her daughter was in the front yard and then just suddenly disappeared. She said she searched for Faye for nearly an hour before calling the police.

More than 250 officers searched for the girl over three days before her body turned up in a wooded area near her home. Her death was being investigated as a homicide, although details about how she died have not been released.

Investigators also found a man – identified as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor – dead inside his home after finding an item from Swetlik inside his trash can. Police said they believed Swetlik’s body was put in the woods after investigators found that evidence.

“Our evidence and our investigation does link these two together. I can confirm he was a neighbor,” Cayce Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said at a Friday news conference. “He was not a relative. He was not a friend. He was merely a neighbor.”

Investigators found Taylor’s body inside his home after they found the girl’s body, Antley said. He refused to characterize how Taylor might have died.

Swetlik’s memorial service is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Cayce’s Trinity Baptist Church.

