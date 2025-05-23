Father of suspect accused of killing Israeli Embassy staffers in DC was guest at Trump's joint address

The father of the man accused of shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Washington, D.C., Capital Jewish Museum earlier this week attended President Donald Trump’s joint address in March at the invitation of a Democratic Illinois representative.

"Eric Rodriguez was our guest during the President’s Joint Speech to Congress, but we don’t know his family," a spokesperson for Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Rodriguez is an Iraq war veteran and steward for the Service Employees International Union who works at a Chicago VA hospital, according to the organization’s website.

"Eric represents the very best of our community – someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people," García previously said in a statement.

On the day of Trump’s address, Rodriguez denounced the administration’s treatment of veterans in a video posted by SEIU.

Rodriguez and SEIU did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"The reason why I am in Washington, D.C., is because I’m concerned about what Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE are doing to the VA system," Rodriguez said. "They’re indiscriminately cutting people’s jobs, they’re cutting funding and people rely on these funds. People rely on these services."

On Thursday, Rodriguez’s son, Elias, appeared in federal court to face multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, after allegedly gunning down Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, as they were leaving the Capital Jewish Museum.

Authorities allege Elias traveled from Chicago to Washington, D.C., the day before the shooting, transporting the legal firearm in checked luggage before purchasing a ticket to an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

According to an unsealed FBI affidavit, surveillance footage allegedly shows Elias approaching Lischinsky and Milgrim from behind as they entered a crosswalk before opening fire on the couple.

As the victims collapsed to the ground, investigators say Elias allegedly continued shooting before pausing to reload his weapon and firing again.

Upon being approached by authorities, Elias allegedly said, "I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza. I am unarmed." As he was being arrested, bystander video shows Elias yelling, "Free Palestine."

If convicted, Elias could face the death penalty with a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.

"I strongly condemn this horrible, senseless act of antisemitism," García said in a statement posted to X. "My heart is with the victims and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.