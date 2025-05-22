Suspect charged with murdering Israeli Embassy staff could face death penalty

Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, could face the death penalty if convicted, according to a newly unsealed FBI affidavit.

Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with the murder of foreign officials, a federal capital offense, along with multiple firearm-related counts and two counts of first-degree murder.

If convicted of either of the first two counts, he could face the death penalty. Under D.C. law, a conviction for first-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

Rodriguez waived his right to a detention hearing and will be held without bond while he awaits trial. He was ordered back to court on June 18 for a preliminary hearing.

The shooting Wednesday night happened during an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, which brought together Jewish professionals and members of the diplomatic community.

According to the affidavit, one of the victims, Yaron Lischinsky, 31, was an Israeli citizen who had been granted "official guest" status by the U.S. State Department. The other victim, Sarah Milgrim, 26, was also employed by the Israeli Embassy. The young couple was set to be engaged.

Surveillance footage, according to the affidavit, showed a suspect, who was wearing a blue jacket with a hood, a large dark-colored backpack and blue pants, approaching the couple from behind as they were about to enter a crosswalk.

Investigators say Rodriguez drew a 9 mm handgun and opened fire without provocation.

After the victims collapsed, he moved closer and continued firing, the affidavit said. Milgrim tried to crawl away, but Rodriguez continued shooting at her.

Investigators say Rodriguez paused to reload and then fired at her again before fleeing toward the museum’s entrance. Authorities recovered 21 shell casings, an empty handgun and a discarded magazine at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy found that Milgrim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken from the scene by the District of Columbia's Fire and Emergency Medical Services (DCFEMS) to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia. She was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday. Autopsy results are pending.

Lischinsky was pronounced dead by DCFEMS at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday. His autopsy results are pending.

Rodriguez did not resist arrest. When members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrived at 9:08 p.m. and approached Rodriguez, he allegedly told them, "I did it for Palestine. I did it for Gaza. I am unarmed," and later shouted, "Free Palestine," as he was arrested.

Investigators said they spoke with witnesses who reported seeing the suspect wearing a red keffiyeh, a head covering often associated with Palestinian protesters.

In an interview with law enforcement, Rodriguez reportedly expressed admiration for a protester who self-immolated outside the Israeli Embassy in 2024, by calling the act courageous and saying the individual was a "martyr."

The affidavit said Rodriguez told authorities that he purchased a ticket for the Israeli event three hours before opening fire on Lischinsky and Milgrim.

Federal authorities say Rodriguez flew from Chicago to Washington, D.C., the day before the shooting and legally transported the firearm used in the attack as checked luggage.

The weapon was purchased legally in Illinois in 2020.

Speaking at a press update on Thursday, interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington Jeanine Pirro said the community "is reeling as a result of one person's actions."

"Two families are now left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized," she said.

"And as I speak right now, there is an individual who is being presented in court and charged with various crimes. Thirty-one-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, Illinois, is now charged by complaint after his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharp."

Rodriguez is charged with murder of foreign officials because one of the victims was an Israeli citizen and classified as an "official guest" of the United States by the State Department.

He is also charged with causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of first-degree murder.