Firefighters struggle to contain fast-moving Malibu wildfire, prompting evacuation orders

A raging wildfire in Malibu, California, is 0% contained as of Tuesday evening after destroying at least seven structures and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for tens of thousands, according to officials in Los Angeles County.

Known as the Franklin Fire, the flames have torched more than 3,000 acres in about 24 hours and placed nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders and warnings.

Seven zones within city limits from the Pacific coastline to the outskirts of the fire's inception in Malibu Canyon are under an evacuation order, which is a lawful order to leave immediately due to life-threatening conditions.

"Over 1,000 first responders from multiple agencies remain on scene battling the fire on the ground and in the air. Please heed evacuation orders and warnings," the Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote on social media.

At least seven structures have been destroyed in Malibu and at least eight have been damaged, according to the city on X. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating event," the city said in its post.

The fire has prompted road closures along Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Kanan Dume Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The road is only open to residents evacuating the area and first responders.

There is also a hard closure at Los Virgenes Road at Mulholland Highway, CHP said.

In addition to fire personnel, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said over 150 deputies have been dispatched to assist with the road closures, evacuations and security patrols.

Firefighters were alerted to the wildfire in Malibu Canyon near South Malibu Canyon Road and Francisco Ranch Road at around 11 p.m. Monday.

FOX Weather reported that the fire became dangerous quickly due to powerful Santa Ana winds, which prompted a Red Flag Warning that remains in effect into Wednesday afternoon.

"The entire fire area remains under threat as long as the current red flag conditions persist," LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. "Strong winds and low humidity continue to challenge firefighters on the line and in the air as they struggle to contain this fire."

The fire also caused Pepperdine University to issue a shelter-in-place order into Wednesday morning, which is when school officials will reevaluate conditions in the community and discuss when it can be lifted.

"Fire activity around Pepperdine’s Malibu campus has greatly diminished as the Franklin Fire has burned through most of the fuel immediately surrounding campus, but some flames are still visible in small pockets of campus.

"Firefighters continue to respond to and put out lingering hot spots and protect structures. Early analysis indicates there has been little to no damage to structures around campus, and no injuries have been reported," Pepperdine said on X late Tuesday night.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a Fire Management Assistance Grant has been secured through FEMA to "help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire burning in Malibu."

The grant will help local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

"Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect lives and property from the Franklin Fire," Newsom said. "California is grateful for this federal support, which bolsters these efforts."

