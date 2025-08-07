Family vacation hotspot on edge after parents randomly murdered in front of their kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Arkansas allege that a 28-year-old teacher was behind the alleged murders of a couple who were on a hiking trip with their kids on July 26.

Arkansas State Police allege Andrew James McGann killed Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, and David Brink, 43, while the two were on a hiking trip with their children at Devil's Den State Park in Washington, County, Arkansas, located within a popular family travel hotspot.

Here's what we know about McGann and the alleged murders:

The attack at Devil's Den State Park:

Arkansas State Police Director Col. Mike Hagar said during a news conference that Clinton and Cristen Brink were killed from stab wounds, with a knife being used as the alleged murder weapon.

Hagar said the attack appeared to be random, adding that there's no indication the couple was targeted.

"It appears to be a completely random event," Hagar said. "We have no reason to believe there was any known association between our suspect and our victims."

Blood located at the crime scene assisted authorities in finding out who the suspect was. Hagar said DNA was used to link McGann to the alleged murders.

Hagar said that McGann was injured during the attack on Clinton and Cristen Brink.

"Although everyone is innocent until proven guilty, we did confirm this morning that the suspect's DNA is a positive match to the DNA recovered at the crime scene," Hagar said.

While police emphasized the alleged killing appeared to be a "completely random event," saying that they don't have evidence of a connection of McGann to the Brink family, they said he confessed to the killings.

"During an interview with investigators, the suspect admitted to committing the murders. We also executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered items consistent with the crime," Hagar said.

Background and teaching history:

While authorities confirmed McGann doesn't have a criminal history, he has had a share of issues with his work as a schoolteacher.

Until May, McGann was a teacher within the Sand Springs Public Schools in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. He resigned in order to start another job in a different state, the school district said.

McGann passed all background checks required for employment at the school district, a spokesperson said.

Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cleveland told Fox News that McGann hadn't started his position at the school district at the time of the alleged murders.

Cleveland said McGann "has not at any time" with students or their families, but didn't provide additional information, citing the active investigation.

"Our entire team extends our deepest condolences to the Brink family," Cleveland said. "Their children are especially in our thoughts and prayers."

A mother of a former student in McGann's class told Fox News she lodged a complaint against the teacher in 2024, alleging her son saw McGann acting inappropriately toward female students in his class.

McGann was placed on administrative leave during the investigation into complaints of professional judgment issues and poor classroom management, a letter received by the parents showed.

McGann resigned after the investigation concluded his classroom management and judgment fell below district expectations, but it didn't find evidence of innapropriate behavior toward students in his class.

"Mr. McGann, on Wednesday afternoon, notified our Human Resources Department of his decision to resign his position, effective immediately," the school district said in an email to parents. "We will have a substitute teacher in his class for the rest of the school year."

Who are the victims:

The Brink family recently moved from South Dakota to Arkansas and wanted to explore Devil’s Den State Park with their two daughters, aged 7 and 9.

Police discovered the couple's bodies along a remote trail at the state park, adding their two daughters were emotionally distressed.

Authorities said the young children weren't hurt and are in the care of family members.

Arkansas State Police Major Cristen Brink helped lead their two daughters to safety but returned to the area to try and help her husband when she was killed, authorities said.

"We believe that the mother took them to safety and then returned to help her husband," Rhodes said.

There's no indication that the children were targeted in the attack, police said.

The arrest:

McGann was arrested at a Springdale, Arkansas, barbershop on Aug. 30 while he was in the middle of getting a haircut.

Fox News obtained video showing McGann being arrested in Lupita’s Beauty Salon & Barber Shop while he was in a black and while haircut cape, where he can then be seen being placed in handcuffs.

Surveillance video shows McGann didn't resist when police entered the barbershop and proceeded to arrest him, as nearby workers at the salon stood in silence.

He was charged with two counts of capital murder in relation to the deaths of David and Amanda Brink and is being held in jail with no bond.

His next court appearance will be on Aug. 25.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Brooke Taylor contributed to this report.