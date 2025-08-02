Teacher accused of Arkansas hiking murders bounced between 4 districts in 3 states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 28-year-old teacher accused of stabbing a married couple to death in front of their children at Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park bounced between four districts in three states prior to the alleged murders, a report said.

Andrew McGann – who was charged with two counts of capital murder in the killing Saturday of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41 – was once placed on administrative leave at an elementary school in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas, in spring 2023 after concerns were raised about his classroom management, according to the Associated Press.

A parent whose son was in McGann’s fifth grade class in Oklahoma that year also told the AP that he remembers him being "reserved" and "not super friendly," and that McGann was "just off-putting" the first time they met.

"He wouldn’t look at me really, wouldn’t talk to me. He would only really talk to the kids and he would just walk away," Kyle Swanson said. "I don’t know, it was a strange interaction."

McGann, who graduated in spring 2022 from Oklahoma State University-Tulsa with a Bachelor of science degree in elementary education, has active teaching licenses in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma, according to each respective government certification website. No infractions or suspensions are noted on his public state licensures in any of those states, the AP reported.

McGann was placed on administrative leave in spring 2023 while he was employed at Donald Elementary School in Flower Mound, Texas, "following concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism," according to a spokesperson for the Lewisville Independent School District.

Sierra Marcum, whose son was in McGann’s fourth grade class, told the AP that McGann came across as "pretty cold" and "disinterested in his students." Marcum said her son came home from school upset about some of McGann’s behavior, which she reported to the school’s principal.

McGann resigned from the Lewisville posting in May 2023, the district said in a statement.

The following school year, he taught fifth grade at an elementary school in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow before leaving to take another job at a separate Tulsa-area district, Sand Springs, from the summer of 2024 until May of this year. Officials with both Oklahoma districts said McGann passed all background checks.

McGann was expected to start a new job at Springdale Public Schools in northwest Arkansas on Aug. 11, according to the AP. Then the murders unfolded on July 26 in what police have described as a seemingly "random" attack.

McGann made his first appearance on Friday before an Arkansas judge, who ordered him to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center, assigned him a public defender and scheduled his arraignment for Aug. 25.

Amy Labree, who knew Cristen Brink from a church in Miles City, Montana, told Fox News she had a beautiful voice and was involved in music at the church.

"She got As in nursing school while raising babies and taking care of her family," Labree said. "I loved her so much and it just doesn't seem real. Just seems there should be something I could do to take all this terrible tragedy back. Sadly, they are gone."

