Published
Last Update November 20, 2015

Family of man held in North Korea both worried and encouraged by his news conference

By | Associated Press
    American missionary Kenneth Bae speaks to reporters at Pyongyang Friendship Hospital in Pyongyang Monday, Jan. 20, 2014. Bae, 45, who has been jailed in North Korea for more than a year, appealed for the U.S. to do its best to secure his release. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

    Derek Sciba, a family friend of Washington state's Kenneth Bae, held for more than a year in North Korea, sits in an office in Seattle on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014. "Our end goal is to see Kenneth reunited so he can recover emotionally and physically. He has chronic health problems," Sciba said. (AP Photo/Donna Blankinship) (The Associated Press)

    Derek Sciba, a family friend of Washington state's Kenneth Bae, held for more than a year in North Korea, sits in an office in Seattle on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014. "Our end goal is to see Kenneth reunited so he can recover emotionally and physically. He has chronic health problems," Sciba said. (AP Photo/Donna Blankinship) (The Associated Press)

SEATTLE – The sister of detained American missionary Kenneth Bae says she had a mixed reaction watching her brother talk to news media at a hospital in North Korea, where he's been held for more than a year.

Terri Chung says in a statement Monday that she was glad he appeared to be in good health but saddened to see him wearing an inmate's uniform.

She says the family is concerned for his health and could "see that he was distressed."

She calls on the U.S. government to step up its efforts to secure his release and pleaded for mercy from North Korea.

Bae was arrested in November 2012 while leading a tour group and accused of crimes against the state before being sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. He was moved to a hospital last summer.