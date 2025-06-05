EXCLUSIVE: Fox hits streets of NJ with federal taskforce led by Alina Habba: 'You can run but you can't hide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An early morning raid in Newark, New Jersey giving criminals a loud wake-up call. The U.S. Marshals out on the streets, serving a warrant for a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member. The feds say the suspect is in the country illegally, wanted for a string of armed robberies on New York City subway.

This is part of Operation Apex Hammer, a one-month statewide violent crime reduction initiative with federal, state, and local partners. The teams working to identify and apprehend gang-affiliated people and other violent offenders with active felony warrants, including MS-13, Tren de Aragua, the Sex Money Murder-Bloods, Rolling 60’s Crips, and more.

"The United States Marshals Service on a regular basis goes after the most violent fugitive offenders. People that are wanted for murder. People who are wanted for shootings," says the United States Marshal for the District of New Jersey Juan Mattos.

Also, out in the streets with the task force was Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba.

"We are doing multiple cases at once to make sure that we clean up as quickly as possible. Violent crime is number one. It is very clear from this administration. That is all we're focused on. So, the politics are done now, and it's honestly been amazing being here," says Habba.

Habba and the team waited for the main target to come out of the home and surrender. But he was not there. Instead, three migrants who the feds say are all in the country illegally walked out. Though, the search continues for the TDA suspect.

"He is a gang member of Tren de Aragua. But they think they have rights here that they just don't have. You are a criminal you need to get out," says Habba.

Operation Apex Hammer is also targeting U.S. citizens with arrest warrants including a New Jersey woman who police say recently shot at least two people. Also, one man who was wanted for aggravated assault was arrested by the team. But he nearly got away using the fire escape.

"You can run, but you cannot hide. I think that the message is loud and clear. Our Marshals and the partner agencies that work alongside of us will always be determined to bring people back to justice. No matter the passage of time, no matter how long it takes," says Marshal Mattos.

Although the job is dangerous, Habba says she isn't worried about her safety on the operations, telling Fox she relies on her team and her strong faith. Also, remembering advice from President Trump:

"One time the President told me do not worry about the people who tell you that they are going to hurt you. Worry about the ones that don’t," says Habba.

President Trump appointed Habba to be the Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Habba can serve in the role for 120 days until she needs to be confirmed by the senate. But, says she is not afraid of the challenge.

"Unfortunately, one thing I've learned about the last four years is some people have made their mind up about who you are, they don't really know you, but I will tell you one thing, I'm doing my job every day regardless of what anybody thinks of me. My job right now is to be the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the state of New Jersey. This is not political, this is purely about being a prosecutor," says Habba.

The operation will continue for the month of June. So far, dozens of suspected criminals have been arrested.