Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Campus Radicals

Ex-Dem mayor's son arrested after storming hotel with anti-ICE agitators, police say

Dante de Blasio is a Yale graduate who was reportedly shuttled to school by NYPD officers when his father held office

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested Video

Tensions escalate after ICE-involved shooting, with 12 arrested

Fox News' Alexis McAdams provides the latest on the protests in Minneapolis and resulting arrests after an ICE-involved shooting left one woman dead Wednesday. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was one of dozens arrested for causing a ruckus at a hotel in the city earlier this week.

Dante de Blasio, 28, was among 66 people arrested in connection with an anti-ICE invasion of the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan on Tuesday. The hotel is accused by agitators of housing ICE agents, though that has not been confirmed.

De Blasio was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct, first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Hilton disruption followed a similar clash between agitators and federal law enforcement outside a Minneapolis hotel in the days following ICU nurse Alex Pretti's death, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in the city on Saturday.

Bill de Blasio and family dressed up for movie premiere

Dante de Blasio, Chirlane McCray and Bill de Blasio attend the premiere of "Lakota Nation Vs United States" at IFC Center on June 26, 2023 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THREATEN AGENTS IN CHAOTIC MINNESOTA PROTESTS: ‘YOU'RE GOING TO F---ING DIE'

Several people were arrested during that incident, too, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety described it as "not peaceful."

Another agitator, Renee Good, was shot and killed by ICE agents during a confrontation with ICE agents earlier this month, during which authorities said she drive her car towards an agent.

Reached by text message, de Blasio told Fox News Digital that ICE's operations run counter to America's founding principles.

Immigration Activists Demonstrate Against ICE In New York City

Protesters took over the lobby of a Manhattan hotel, prompting a police response and multiple arrests Tuesday evening. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ICE SAYS 2 DEMONSTRATORS WERE ARRESTED IN MINNESOTA FOR ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING OFFICERS

"ICE’s violent and authoritarian tactics are un-American," he said. "Clamping down on protests and murdering citizens for the ‘crimes’ of speaking out and protesting is a direct contradiction of the founding principles of our country. ICE has no place in New York City."

Asked whether it's accurate to describe the shootings as "murders," given that nobody has been charged with crimes, de Blasio said due process must be respected.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection police officers stand outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a protest on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We of course have to respect due process, but the videos showing the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are disturbingly clear," he said. "We need an immediate, impartial investigation."

The former New York City power broker's son is a Yale graduate, and his father was once embroiled in scandal after allegedly directing his NYPD security detail to chauffeur the younger de Blasio to school.

The elder de Blasio, on a progressive platform, ran an unsuccessful campaign for president in 2020. 

He weighed in on his son's arrest on X.

"Very proud of [Dante de Blasio] for taking a stand against ICE. And this father agrees: #AbolishICE," he said. 

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue