Ex-Dem mayor's son arrested after storming hotel with anti-ICE agitators, police say

The son of former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was one of dozens arrested for causing a ruckus at a hotel in the city earlier this week.

Dante de Blasio, 28, was among 66 people arrested in connection with an anti-ICE invasion of the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan on Tuesday. The hotel is accused by agitators of housing ICE agents, though that has not been confirmed.

De Blasio was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct, first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Hilton disruption followed a similar clash between agitators and federal law enforcement outside a Minneapolis hotel in the days following ICU nurse Alex Pretti's death, who was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents in the city on Saturday.

Several people were arrested during that incident, too, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety described it as "not peaceful."

Another agitator, Renee Good, was shot and killed by ICE agents during a confrontation with ICE agents earlier this month, during which authorities said she drive her car towards an agent.

Reached by text message, de Blasio told Fox News Digital that ICE's operations run counter to America's founding principles.

"ICE’s violent and authoritarian tactics are un-American," he said. "Clamping down on protests and murdering citizens for the ‘crimes’ of speaking out and protesting is a direct contradiction of the founding principles of our country. ICE has no place in New York City."

Asked whether it's accurate to describe the shootings as "murders," given that nobody has been charged with crimes, de Blasio said due process must be respected.

"We of course have to respect due process, but the videos showing the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti are disturbingly clear," he said. "We need an immediate, impartial investigation."

The former New York City power broker's son is a Yale graduate, and his father was once embroiled in scandal after allegedly directing his NYPD security detail to chauffeur the younger de Blasio to school.

The elder de Blasio, on a progressive platform, ran an unsuccessful campaign for president in 2020.

He weighed in on his son's arrest on X.

"Very proud of [Dante de Blasio] for taking a stand against ICE. And this father agrees: #AbolishICE," he said.