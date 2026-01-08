Anti-ICE agitators threaten agents in chaotic Minnesota protests: ‘You're going to f---ing die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE agitators have erupted en masse in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of a protester who the Trump administration says tried to run over an agent.

Video of the chaotic scenes unfolding in Minneapolis shows agitators harassing federal agents, with some throwing snowballs at them and some shouting phrases such as "We’re going to f---ing kill you" and "I hope you suffer."

One video shows several federal vehicles driving down a Minneapolis street surrounded by protesters on either side of them. Many of the protesters can be seen lobbing snowballs at the vehicles while the crowd chants, "ICE out now."

In another video, reposted by the White House’s official rapid response X account, a protester outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building can be seen confronting a law enforcement vehicle, shouting, "We’re going to f---ing find you, and we’re going to f---ing kill you! You’re going to f---ing die, b--ch!"

The White House referred to these individuals as "left-wing agitators."

Another video posted on X shows a protester telling U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino, "I hope you suffer, I hope you suffer a long, terrible death."

In response, Bovino informs the protester that federal law enforcement is conducting "Title 8 enforcement, ma’am."

Title 8 enforcement involves civil immigration arrests of illegal aliens without criminal offenses.

Other videos show protesters cursing federal officials. In one instance, a protester whacks an official with a sign as he shoves a protester back. The protester is then grabbed by several officers and taken to the ground.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLauglin told Fox News, "We are seeing a coordinated campaign of violence against our law enforcement, particularly in Minneapolis."

McLaughlin said federal officials in the city have seen five instances of protesters ramming law enforcement vehicles with their cars and an "8000 percent increase in death threats."

DHS wrote on X that "dangerous criminals – whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens – are turning their vehicles into weapons to attack ICE."

"The brave men and women of DHS law enforcement will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," wrote DHS.

This comes after an anti-ICE protester, later identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by a federal official after she allegedly attempted to run him over.

Federal authorities said Good had tried to run over ICE agents who were part of a 2,000-strong team sent to the Twin Cities to investigate fraud in the state and deport illegal immigrants.

"This appears to be an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said during a news conference late Wednesday in Minneapolis. "The ICE officer, fearing for his life and the other officers around him and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Good was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.